MFS Intermediate High Income Fund (NYSE:CIF) Short Interest Update

MFS Intermediate High Income Fund (NYSE:CIF) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 226,200 shares, a growth of 69.2% from the July 15th total of 133,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 85,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.7 days.

NYSE CIF opened at $3.19 on Wednesday. MFS Intermediate High Income Fund has a twelve month low of $2.27 and a twelve month high of $3.40. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $3.22.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 18th will be issued a $0.0194 dividend. This represents a $0.23 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.29%. This is an increase from MFS Intermediate High Income Fund’s previous monthly dividend of $0.02. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 17th.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in MFS Intermediate High Income Fund during the first quarter valued at $27,000. MONECO Advisors LLC bought a new stake in MFS Intermediate High Income Fund during the first quarter valued at $32,000. Creative Planning bought a new stake in MFS Intermediate High Income Fund during the second quarter valued at $45,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP boosted its position in MFS Intermediate High Income Fund by 80.6% during the second quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 20,754 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,000 after acquiring an additional 9,261 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Axiom Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in MFS Intermediate High Income Fund during the first quarter valued at $98,000. 5.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MFS Intermediate High Income Fund Company Profile

MFS Intermediate High Income Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Massachusetts Financial Services Company. The fund invests in fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in high income debt instruments. The fund benchmarks the performance of its portfolio against Barclays U.S.

