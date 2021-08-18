Meritor (NYSE:MTOR) Updates FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Meritor (NYSE:MTOR) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $2.450-$2.450 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $2.250. The company issued revenue guidance of $3.90 billion-$3.90 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $3.74 billion.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on MTOR shares. Citigroup raised shares of Meritor from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a report on Thursday, July 1st. TheStreet cut shares of Meritor from a b rating to a c rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. raised shares of Meritor from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $34.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Meritor from $30.00 to $27.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. Finally, Bank of America began coverage on shares of Meritor in a research note on Friday, June 18th. They set a buy rating and a $30.00 price target on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Meritor currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $29.14.

MTOR traded down $0.09 on Wednesday, reaching $24.22. 1,818 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 542,138. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $23.79. The company has a market capitalization of $1.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.86 and a beta of 2.07. Meritor has a twelve month low of $19.51 and a twelve month high of $33.56. The company has a current ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54.

Meritor (NYSE:MTOR) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The auto parts company reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $1.02 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $944.48 million. Meritor had a net margin of 3.79% and a return on equity of 25.77%. The company’s revenue was up 97.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.47) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Meritor will post 2.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Meritor

Meritor, Inc engages in the design, production and trade of integrated systems, modules and components to equipment manufacturers. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Truck and Trailer and Aftermarket and Industrial. The Commercial Truck and Trailer segment supplies drivetrain systems and components, including axles, drivelines and braking and suspension systems, for medium- and heavy-duty trucks and other applications.

