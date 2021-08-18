Meritor (NYSE:MTOR) Updates FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Meritor (NYSE:MTOR) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $2.450-$2.450 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $2.250. The company issued revenue guidance of $3.90 billion-$3.90 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $3.74 billion.
A number of equities analysts have recently commented on MTOR shares. Citigroup raised shares of Meritor from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a report on Thursday, July 1st. TheStreet cut shares of Meritor from a b rating to a c rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. raised shares of Meritor from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $34.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Meritor from $30.00 to $27.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. Finally, Bank of America began coverage on shares of Meritor in a research note on Friday, June 18th. They set a buy rating and a $30.00 price target on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Meritor currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $29.14.
MTOR traded down $0.09 on Wednesday, reaching $24.22. 1,818 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 542,138. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $23.79. The company has a market capitalization of $1.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.86 and a beta of 2.07. Meritor has a twelve month low of $19.51 and a twelve month high of $33.56. The company has a current ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54.
About Meritor
Meritor, Inc engages in the design, production and trade of integrated systems, modules and components to equipment manufacturers. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Truck and Trailer and Aftermarket and Industrial. The Commercial Truck and Trailer segment supplies drivetrain systems and components, including axles, drivelines and braking and suspension systems, for medium- and heavy-duty trucks and other applications.
