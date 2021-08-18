Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) Holdings Lifted by Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC

Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC boosted its position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) by 14.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,452 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,410 shares during the quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC’s holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. were worth $891,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Paradigm Strategies in Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Merck & Co., Inc. during the first quarter valued at about $30,000. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. during the first quarter valued at $46,000. ShoreHaven Wealth Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 55.5% during the first quarter. ShoreHaven Wealth Partners LLC now owns 619 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 221 shares during the last quarter. Country Trust Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 868.8% during the first quarter. Country Trust Bank now owns 620 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 556 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Solstein Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. during the first quarter valued at $54,000. 67.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on MRK shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Merck & Co., Inc. from $105.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. Argus reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. Truist Securities started coverage on Merck & Co., Inc. in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $76.79 price objective for the company. SVB Leerink increased their price objective on Merck & Co., Inc. from $99.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Truist assumed coverage on Merck & Co., Inc. in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $92.00 price target for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Merck & Co., Inc. has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $93.26.

Shares of NYSE MRK opened at $78.83 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.31. The firm has a market cap of $199.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 0.41. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $76.88. Merck & Co., Inc. has a 52 week low of $71.71 and a 52 week high of $87.80.

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $1.31 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.31. The business had revenue of $11.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.21 billion. Merck & Co., Inc. had a return on equity of 50.93% and a net margin of 11.48%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.37 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 5.52 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 7th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be issued a $0.65 dividend. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 14th. Merck & Co., Inc.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 43.77%.

Merck & Co., Inc. Profile

Merck & Co, Inc engages in the provision of health solutions through its prescription medicines, vaccines, biologic therapies, animal health, and consumer care products. It operates through the following segments: Pharmaceutical, Animal Health, and Other. The Pharmaceutical segment includes human health pharmaceutical and vaccine products.

