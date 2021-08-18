Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT) Shares Sold by Biltmore Family Office LLC

Biltmore Family Office LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT) by 1.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,395 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 85 shares during the period. Biltmore Family Office LLC’s holdings in Medtronic were worth $1,047,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in MDT. Grandview Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Medtronic during the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Medtronic during the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Solstein Capital LLC acquired a new position in Medtronic during the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new position in Medtronic during the first quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Wealthcare Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Medtronic during the first quarter worth $35,000. 73.22% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on MDT shares. Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating and set a $143.00 target price (up from $133.00) on shares of Medtronic in a research report on Friday, May 28th. boosted their target price on shares of Medtronic from $133.00 to $143.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Medtronic from $134.00 to $149.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 28th. Barclays started coverage on shares of Medtronic in a research report on Monday, May 24th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $145.00 target price on the stock. Finally, William Blair reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Medtronic in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Medtronic has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $135.48.

In other news, EVP John R. Liddicoat sold 34,656 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.65, for a total transaction of $4,389,182.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, SVP Bradley E. Lerman sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.52, for a total transaction of $526,080.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 53,349 shares of company stock valued at $6,762,321 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

MDT stock traded down $0.53 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $130.23. 42,975 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,386,765. The company has a quick ratio of 2.14, a current ratio of 2.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. Medtronic plc has a 52 week low of $98.44 and a 52 week high of $132.39. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $126.86. The stock has a market cap of $175.02 billion, a PE ratio of 48.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 0.80.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 26th. The medical technology company reported $1.50 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.42 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $8.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.13 billion. Medtronic had a net margin of 11.98% and a return on equity of 11.82%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 36.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.58 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Medtronic plc will post 5.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 25th were given a dividend of $0.63 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 24th. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.94%. This is a positive change from Medtronic’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.58.

About Medtronic

Medtronic Plc is a medical technology company, which engages in the development, manufacture, distribution, and sale of device-based medical therapies and services. It operates through the following segments: Cardiac and Vascular Group; Minimally Invasive Technologies Group; Restorative Therapies Group; and Diabetes Group.

