Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT) Shares Acquired by Huntington National Bank

Huntington National Bank boosted its holdings in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT) by 17.9% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 93,781 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after buying an additional 14,208 shares during the quarter. Huntington National Bank’s holdings in Medtronic were worth $11,642,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of MDT. Grandview Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Medtronic during the 1st quarter worth $25,000. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Medtronic during the first quarter valued at $32,000. Solstein Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Medtronic in the 1st quarter valued at $33,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Medtronic in the 1st quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Wealthcare Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Medtronic in the 1st quarter worth about $35,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.22% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on MDT. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of Medtronic from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. Argus boosted their target price on shares of Medtronic from $135.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $143.00 target price (up previously from $133.00) on shares of Medtronic in a research report on Friday, May 28th. William Blair reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Medtronic in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. Finally, BTIG Research lowered Medtronic from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $135.48.

In other Medtronic news, SVP Bradley E. Lerman sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.52, for a total value of $526,080.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, CFO Karen L. Parkhill sold 605 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.47, for a total value of $75,304.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders sold 53,349 shares of company stock valued at $6,762,321. 0.52% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Medtronic stock opened at $130.76 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 2.65 and a quick ratio of 2.14. Medtronic plc has a 1-year low of $98.44 and a 1-year high of $132.39. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $126.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $175.73 billion, a PE ratio of 49.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 0.80.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 26th. The medical technology company reported $1.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.42 by $0.08. Medtronic had a net margin of 11.98% and a return on equity of 11.82%. The business had revenue of $8.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.13 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.58 earnings per share. Medtronic’s revenue was up 36.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Medtronic plc will post 5.68 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 25th were given a dividend of $0.63 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 24th. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.93%. This is a positive change from Medtronic’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.58.

About Medtronic

Medtronic Plc is a medical technology company, which engages in the development, manufacture, distribution, and sale of device-based medical therapies and services. It operates through the following segments: Cardiac and Vascular Group; Minimally Invasive Technologies Group; Restorative Therapies Group; and Diabetes Group.

