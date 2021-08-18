MediWound (NASDAQ:MDWD) Given New $9.00 Price Target at Aegis

MediWound (NASDAQ:MDWD) had its target price lowered by Aegis from $10.00 to $9.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

A number of other research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Oppenheimer reissued a buy rating and issued a $7.00 target price on shares of MediWound in a report on Thursday, June 10th. Zacks Investment Research raised MediWound from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, August 13th. Finally, HC Wainwright lowered their target price on MediWound from $7.00 to $6.50 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. MediWound currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $7.13.

Shares of NASDAQ:MDWD opened at $3.41 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $92.88 million, a P/E ratio of -9.74 and a beta of 1.55. MediWound has a 1 year low of $2.90 and a 1 year high of $6.22. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $4.23.

MediWound (NASDAQ:MDWD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by ($0.01). MediWound had a negative net margin of 38.43% and a negative return on equity of 171.14%. On average, equities analysts expect that MediWound will post -0.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in shares of MediWound in the second quarter worth about $65,000. PDT Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of MediWound during the second quarter worth about $47,000. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of MediWound by 88.5% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 76,450 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $293,000 after purchasing an additional 35,898 shares in the last quarter. Toroso Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of MediWound during the second quarter worth about $66,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of MediWound during the second quarter worth about $47,000. 15.19% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MediWound Ltd., a biopharmaceutical company, develops, manufactures, and commercializes novel and bio-therapeutic solutions for tissue repair and regeneration. It markets NexoBrid, a biopharmaceutical product for the removal of eschar, a dead or damaged tissue in adults with deep partial- and full-thickness thermal burns to burn centers and hospitals burn units.

