McKesson (NYSE:MCK) Updates FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

McKesson (NYSE:MCK) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $19.800-$20.400 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $19.230. The company issued revenue guidance of $247.76 billion-$254.90 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $249.75 billion.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on McKesson from $231.00 to $257.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on McKesson from $222.00 to $224.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on McKesson from $237.00 to $261.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Mizuho raised their target price on McKesson from $190.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $224.13.

NYSE MCK opened at $203.12 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 82.70. The company has a market capitalization of $31.42 billion, a PE ratio of -7.19, a PEG ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 0.89. McKesson has a 1 year low of $141.32 and a 1 year high of $210.00. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $194.90.

McKesson (NYSE:MCK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $5.56 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.09 by $1.47. The business had revenue of $62.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $60.16 billion. McKesson had a positive return on equity of 216.39% and a negative net margin of 1.83%. The business’s revenue was up 12.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.77 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that McKesson will post 20.27 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st will be given a dividend of $0.47 per share. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.93%. This is a boost from McKesson’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 31st. McKesson’s payout ratio is presently 9.76%.

In other news, CEO Brian S. Tyler sold 1,467 shares of McKesson stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $203.84, for a total transaction of $299,033.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 26,106 shares in the company, valued at $5,321,447.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Lori A. Schechter sold 14,419 shares of McKesson stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $203.03, for a total transaction of $2,927,489.57. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 14,419 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,927,489.57. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 20,087 shares of company stock worth $4,051,116. Insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

McKesson Corporation provides healthcare supply chain management, retail pharmacy, community oncology and specialty care, and healthcare information solutions in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: U.S. Pharmaceutical, International, Medical-Surgical Solutions, and Prescription Technology Solutions (RxTS).

