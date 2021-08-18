McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD) Shares Sold by Rathbone Brothers plc

Rathbone Brothers plc lowered its stake in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD) by 2.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 25,178 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after selling 746 shares during the period. Rathbone Brothers plc’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $5,816,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its position in shares of McDonald’s by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 262,327 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $60,595,000 after acquiring an additional 5,604 shares in the last quarter. Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC raised its position in shares of McDonald’s by 23.9% during the 2nd quarter. Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC now owns 2,253 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $520,000 after acquiring an additional 435 shares in the last quarter. Financial Advisory Service Inc. raised its position in shares of McDonald’s by 4.8% during the 2nd quarter. Financial Advisory Service Inc. now owns 10,223 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $2,361,000 after acquiring an additional 468 shares in the last quarter. Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of McDonald’s by 11.2% during the 2nd quarter. Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC now owns 3,253 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $752,000 after acquiring an additional 327 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HighPoint Advisor Group LLC raised its position in shares of McDonald’s by 7.3% during the 2nd quarter. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC now owns 51,596 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $11,918,000 after acquiring an additional 3,495 shares in the last quarter. 60.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, CFO Kevin M. Ozan sold 47,649 shares of McDonald’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $243.90, for a total transaction of $11,621,591.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 32,483 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,922,603.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Catherine A. Hoovel sold 2,493 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $243.45, for a total value of $606,920.85. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 3,384 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $823,834.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on McDonald’s from $238.00 to $261.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Barclays raised their price target on McDonald’s from $270.00 to $283.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 1st. Wedbush raised their price target on McDonald’s from $265.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on McDonald’s from $268.00 to $269.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their price target on McDonald’s from $252.00 to $262.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $256.72.

McDonald’s stock opened at $240.28 on Wednesday. McDonald’s Co. has a 1-year low of $202.73 and a 1-year high of $247.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $179.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.15, a PEG ratio of 3.08 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $235.89.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The fast-food giant reported $2.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.11 by $0.26. McDonald’s had a negative return on equity of 83.98% and a net margin of 31.72%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.66 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that McDonald’s Co. will post 8.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 1st will be issued a dividend of $1.29 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 31st. This represents a $5.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.15%. McDonald’s’s dividend payout ratio is presently 85.29%.

About McDonald’s

McDonald’s Corp. engages in the operation and franchising of restaurants. It operates through the following segments: U.S.; International Operated Markets, and International Developmental Licensed Markets and Corporate. The U.S. segment focuses its operations in the United States. The International Operated Markets segment comprises operations and franchising of restaurant in Australia, Canada, France, Germany, Italy, the Netherlands, Russia, Spain, and the U.K.

