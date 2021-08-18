MCAP Acquisition Co.’s Lock-Up Period Set To End on August 25th (NASDAQ:MACQU)

MCAP Acquisition’s (NASDAQ:MACQU) lock-up period is set to end on Wednesday, August 25th. MCAP Acquisition had issued 27,500,000 shares in its public offering on February 26th. The total size of the offering was $275,000,000 based on an initial share price of $10.00. Shares of the company owned by company insiders and major shareholders will be eligible for trade following the end of the lock-up period.

NASDAQ:MACQU opened at $10.14 on Wednesday. MCAP Acquisition has a fifty-two week low of $9.77 and a fifty-two week high of $10.21. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $10.05.

Get MCAP Acquisition alerts:

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Condor Capital Management acquired a new stake in MCAP Acquisition in the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in MCAP Acquisition in the 1st quarter valued at about $90,000. Harbor Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in MCAP Acquisition in the 1st quarter valued at about $100,000. Vivaldi Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in MCAP Acquisition in the 1st quarter valued at about $100,000. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new position in MCAP Acquisition in the 1st quarter valued at about $100,000.

MCAP Acquisition Corporation does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or other similar business combination with one or more operating businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Chicago, Illinois.

Read More: Diversification Important in Investing

Receive News & Ratings for MCAP Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MCAP Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.