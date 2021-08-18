MAX Exchange Token Price Hits $0.40 on Major Exchanges (MAX)

MAX Exchange Token (CURRENCY:MAX) traded down 1% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on August 18th. During the last seven days, MAX Exchange Token has traded 11.1% higher against the US dollar. MAX Exchange Token has a total market cap of $722,146.53 and $125,180.00 worth of MAX Exchange Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One MAX Exchange Token coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.40 or 0.00000868 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $45,773.14 or 1.00076069 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $16.13 or 0.00035257 BTC.

Compound (COMP) traded 7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $451.64 or 0.00987437 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $164.93 or 0.00360590 BTC.

Dash (DASH) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $203.40 or 0.00444699 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.01 or 0.00006580 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.90 or 0.00001975 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.62 or 0.00005718 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded 7.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $34.25 or 0.00074876 BTC.

Stratis (STRAX) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.07 or 0.00004534 BTC.

MAX Exchange Token Profile

MAX Exchange Token (MAX) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the SHA3 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on February 6th, 2014. MAX Exchange Token’s total supply is 309,951,620 coins and its circulating supply is 1,818,551 coins. MAX Exchange Token’s official Twitter account is @maxcoinproject . The official website for MAX Exchange Token is max.maicoin.com

According to CryptoCompare, “A coin operating on a slightly different algorithm of SHA-3. However the main characteristics are all there including a relatively fast 30 second block time. Retargetting is done using the Kimoto Gravity well algorithm. “

Buying and Selling MAX Exchange Token

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as MAX Exchange Token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire MAX Exchange Token should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase MAX Exchange Token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

