Match Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTCH) Shares Sold by Cadent Capital Advisors LLC

Cadent Capital Advisors LLC decreased its stake in Match Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTCH) by 6.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,602 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 173 shares during the quarter. Cadent Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Match Group were worth $420,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Match Group by 2.6% in the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 39,899 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $5,482,000 after purchasing an additional 993 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp lifted its stake in shares of Match Group by 65.4% in the first quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 36,083 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,957,000 after buying an additional 14,269 shares in the last quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co purchased a new position in shares of Match Group in the first quarter worth about $9,714,000. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. lifted its stake in shares of Match Group by 8.7% in the first quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 66,052 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $9,076,000 after buying an additional 5,313 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Match Group by 8.7% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,809,308 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $523,321,000 after buying an additional 303,765 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.77% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Joseph Levin sold 5,025 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.63, for a total value of $832,290.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on MTCH shares. Oppenheimer raised their price target on shares of Match Group from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on shares of Match Group in a research note on Friday, July 9th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $190.00 target price on the stock. Truist lifted their target price on shares of Match Group from $160.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Match Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $158.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of Match Group in a research note on Friday, June 18th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $180.00 target price on the stock. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $165.22.

NASDAQ MTCH traded up $2.83 on Wednesday, hitting $133.80. 21,872 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,347,290. Match Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $100.25 and a fifty-two week high of $174.68. The firm has a market cap of $37.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 66.48, a PEG ratio of 5.80 and a beta of 1.13. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $154.23.

Match Group (NASDAQ:MTCH) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The technology company reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.49 by ($0.03). Match Group had a net margin of 22.06% and a negative return on equity of 59.21%. The company had revenue of $707.76 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $692.07 million. On average, analysts predict that Match Group, Inc. will post 2.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Match Group Profile

Match Group, Inc engages in the provision of dating products. It operates under the brand name Tinder, Match, Meetic, OkCupid, Hinge, Pairs, PlentyOfFish, and OurTime. The company was founded on February 12, 2009 and is headquartered in Dallas, TX.

