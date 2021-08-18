MasterCraft Boat Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MCFT) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $143.38 Million

Equities analysts forecast that MasterCraft Boat Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MCFT) will report $143.38 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have provided estimates for MasterCraft Boat’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $139.30 million to $146.40 million. MasterCraft Boat posted sales of $51.09 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 180.6%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 8th.

On average, analysts expect that MasterCraft Boat will report full year sales of $513.68 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $509.60 million to $516.70 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $582.52 million, with estimates ranging from $573.60 million to $595.96 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow MasterCraft Boat.

A number of research firms have commented on MCFT. Truist lifted their target price on MasterCraft Boat from $26.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded MasterCraft Boat from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. B. Riley lifted their target price on MasterCraft Boat from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Raymond James lifted their target price on MasterCraft Boat from $33.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on MasterCraft Boat from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $37.00.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of MasterCraft Boat by 7.1% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 312,013 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,296,000 after buying an additional 20,820 shares during the period. Wasatch Advisors Inc. grew its stake in MasterCraft Boat by 13.2% during the 1st quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 1,038,799 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,622,000 after purchasing an additional 121,278 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in MasterCraft Boat by 8.3% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 53,036 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,410,000 after purchasing an additional 4,074 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in MasterCraft Boat during the 1st quarter worth $377,000. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. grew its stake in MasterCraft Boat by 73.2% during the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 135,598 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,606,000 after purchasing an additional 57,304 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.00% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:MCFT opened at $24.48 on Wednesday. MasterCraft Boat has a 52 week low of $15.90 and a 52 week high of $33.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 0.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $463.90 million, a P/E ratio of 12.55 and a beta of 2.26. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $25.85.

MasterCraft Boat Company Profile

Mastercraft Boat Holdings, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of boats. It operates through the MasterCraft, NauticStar and Crest segments. The MasterCraft segment offers recreational performance boats used for water skiing, wakeboarding, and wake surfing activities and produces boats under two product brands, MasterCraft and Aviar .

