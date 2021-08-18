Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 5,270,000 shares, a growth of 24.9% from the July 15th total of 4,220,000 shares. Approximately 0.6% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 3,280,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.6 days.

In other news, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 78,985 shares of Mastercard stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $358.90, for a total value of $28,347,716.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO J. Mehra Sachin sold 7,838 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $385.42, for a total value of $3,020,921.96. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 20,320 shares in the company, valued at $7,831,734.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 876,377 shares of company stock valued at $330,177,910 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MA. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. raised its holdings in Mastercard by 196.3% during the first quarter. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. now owns 80 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 53 shares during the period. Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC grew its position in Mastercard by 240.0% in the first quarter. Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC now owns 85 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Grandview Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Mastercard in the first quarter worth about $33,000. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Mastercard during the second quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Kelly Lawrence W & Associates Inc. CA purchased a new position in shares of Mastercard during the first quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.68% of the company’s stock.

MA has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Mastercard from $427.00 to $430.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on shares of Mastercard from $440.00 to $450.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Robert W. Baird restated a “buy” rating and set a $482.00 target price on shares of Mastercard in a research report on Sunday, August 1st. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Mastercard from $428.00 to $453.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Mastercard from $430.00 to $440.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $416.00.

Shares of NYSE:MA opened at $363.23 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $373.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $358.43 billion, a PE ratio of 50.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 1.18. Mastercard has a 12-month low of $281.20 and a 12-month high of $401.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.03, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 1.33.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The credit services provider reported $1.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.72 by $0.23. Mastercard had a return on equity of 109.48% and a net margin of 43.22%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Mastercard will post 8.08 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 9th were paid a dividend of $0.44 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 8th. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.48%. Mastercard’s dividend payout ratio is 27.37%.

Mastercard Company Profile

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers related products and services.

