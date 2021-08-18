Masimo Co. (NASDAQ:MASI) Receives $285.80 Average Price Target from Analysts

Masimo Co. (NASDAQ:MASI) has been given an average rating of “Buy” by the six research firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $285.80.

MASI has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of Masimo from $295.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Robert W. Baird restated a “buy” rating and issued a $310.00 target price on shares of Masimo in a research note on Thursday, April 29th.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of MASI. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Masimo by 9.4% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,918,113 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $2,162,196,000 after buying an additional 763,064 shares in the last quarter. Ownership Capital B.V. grew its position in shares of Masimo by 2.5% during the second quarter. Ownership Capital B.V. now owns 1,939,045 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $470,121,000 after buying an additional 47,631 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Masimo by 4.3% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,698,680 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $411,845,000 after buying an additional 69,274 shares in the last quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Masimo by 14.6% during the second quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 1,113,407 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $269,946,000 after buying an additional 141,445 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Credit Suisse AG grew its position in shares of Masimo by 0.6% during the second quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 933,468 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $226,320,000 after buying an additional 5,961 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.69% of the company’s stock.

MASI traded down $0.99 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $274.72. 4,847 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 324,307. The company has a market cap of $15.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 71.43 and a beta of 0.78. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $255.88. Masimo has a one year low of $203.81 and a one year high of $284.86.

Masimo (NASDAQ:MASI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 26th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.04. Masimo had a return on equity of 15.17% and a net margin of 19.00%. The company had revenue of $300.78 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $295.60 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.85 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down .1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Masimo will post 3.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Masimo Corp. is a medical technology company, which develops, manufactures and markets non invasive patient monitoring technologies, medical devices and sensors. Its products include continuous monitors, patient-worn monitors, hospital automation connectivity, capnography & gas, data download & analytics and sensors & accessories.

