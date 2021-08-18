Marvell Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVL) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.31 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages predict that Marvell Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVL) will announce earnings of $0.31 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Ten analysts have provided estimates for Marvell Technology’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.31 to $0.32. Marvell Technology reported earnings per share of $0.21 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 47.6%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings report after the market closes on Thursday, August 26th.

On average, analysts expect that Marvell Technology will report full year earnings of $1.41 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.36 to $1.47. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $1.85 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.77 to $1.99. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Marvell Technology.

Marvell Technology (NASDAQ:MRVL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, June 6th. The semiconductor company reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.02. Marvell Technology had a negative net margin of 8.13% and a positive return on equity of 5.25%. The company had revenue of $832.28 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $803.02 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.18 EPS.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Susquehanna reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Marvell Technology in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. B. Riley raised their price objective on shares of Marvell Technology from $56.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. Rosenblatt Securities raised their price objective on shares of Marvell Technology from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of Marvell Technology in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. They issued an “overweight” rating on the stock. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of Marvell Technology from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $56.33.

MRVL stock traded up $0.07 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $58.59. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 295,747 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,038,511. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. Marvell Technology has a 52-week low of $32.53 and a 52-week high of $62.71. The company has a market cap of $48.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -154.00, a P/E/G ratio of 3.14 and a beta of 1.07. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $57.26.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 9th were paid a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 8th. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.41%. Marvell Technology’s dividend payout ratio is presently 41.38%.

In other news, CAO Willem A. Meintjes sold 10,000 shares of Marvell Technology stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.51, for a total value of $535,100.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Matthew J. Murphy sold 20,000 shares of Marvell Technology stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.57, for a total transaction of $1,071,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 70,000 shares of company stock worth $3,908,100. 0.33% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV boosted its holdings in Marvell Technology by 2.3% during the second quarter. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV now owns 7,780 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $454,000 after buying an additional 178 shares in the last quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV boosted its holdings in Marvell Technology by 1.3% during the second quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV now owns 13,534 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $789,000 after buying an additional 178 shares in the last quarter. Well Done LLC boosted its holdings in Marvell Technology by 4.5% during the second quarter. Well Done LLC now owns 4,505 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $263,000 after buying an additional 192 shares in the last quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Marvell Technology by 1.7% during the second quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC now owns 11,416 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $665,000 after buying an additional 192 shares in the last quarter. Finally, 180 Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Marvell Technology by 3.0% during the second quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 7,226 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $432,000 after buying an additional 208 shares in the last quarter. 65.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Marvell Technology

Marvell Technology, Inc engages in the provision of data infrastructure semiconductor solutions. It offers compute, networking, storage and custom related solutions. The company was founded in 1995 and is headquartered in Wilmington, DE.

