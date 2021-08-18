Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC) Shares Sold by IFP Advisors Inc

IFP Advisors Inc lowered its stake in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC) by 47.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,053 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 944 shares during the quarter. IFP Advisors Inc’s holdings in Marsh & McLennan Companies were worth $150,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies during the second quarter worth approximately $456,000. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt boosted its holdings in Marsh & McLennan Companies by 13.3% in the second quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt now owns 8,511 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,197,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Veriti Management LLC boosted its holdings in Marsh & McLennan Companies by 29.2% in the second quarter. Veriti Management LLC now owns 6,902 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $971,000 after purchasing an additional 1,558 shares during the period. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Marsh & McLennan Companies by 42.4% in the second quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC now owns 25,755 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,624,000 after purchasing an additional 7,663 shares during the period. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its holdings in Marsh & McLennan Companies by 31.6% in the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 965,482 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $135,824,000 after purchasing an additional 231,691 shares during the period. 81.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Marsh & McLennan Companies alerts:

Shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies stock opened at $154.52 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $143.57. Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $102.11 and a 52 week high of $154.91. The company has a market capitalization of $78.28 billion, a PE ratio of 31.79, a PEG ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 0.94.

Marsh & McLennan Companies (NYSE:MMC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 22nd. The financial services provider reported $1.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.42 by $0.33. The firm had revenue of $5.02 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.51 billion. Marsh & McLennan Companies had a return on equity of 31.17% and a net margin of 13.49%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.32 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. will post 6.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 13th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 29th were issued a dividend of $0.535 per share. This represents a $2.14 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.38%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, July 28th. This is an increase from Marsh & McLennan Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.47. Marsh & McLennan Companies’s payout ratio is presently 43.06%.

In other Marsh & McLennan Companies news, CEO Scott Mcdonald sold 112,051 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.95, for a total transaction of $15,569,486.45. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 75,699 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,518,376.05. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies in a report on Monday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $171.00 price target for the company. Piper Sandler raised shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $115.00 to $145.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from $115.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from $133.00 to $157.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from $143.00 to $152.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $143.32.

About Marsh & McLennan Companies

Marsh & McLennan Cos., Inc is a professional services firm, which offers clients advice and solutions in risk, strategy and people. It operates through the following business segments: Risk & Insurance Services, and Consulting. The Risk and Insurance Services segment includes risk management activities, as well as insurance and reinsurance broking and services.

Recommended Story: What does a market perform rating mean?

Receive News & Ratings for Marsh & McLennan Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marsh & McLennan Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.