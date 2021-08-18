Marlin Technology Co. (OTCMKTS:FINMU) Shares Bought by Wealthspring Capital LLC

Wealthspring Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Marlin Technology Co. (OTCMKTS:FINMU) by 280.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 232,800 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 171,580 shares during the period. Wealthspring Capital LLC’s holdings in Marlin Technology were worth $2,344,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Marlin Technology during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $99,000. RiverPark Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Marlin Technology during the 1st quarter worth approximately $169,000. Vivaldi Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Marlin Technology during the 1st quarter worth approximately $178,000. Privium Fund Management UK Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Marlin Technology during the 1st quarter worth approximately $197,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Marlin Technology during the 1st quarter worth approximately $218,000.

Shares of Marlin Technology stock remained flat at $$9.99 during trading on Wednesday. The company had a trading volume of 46,674 shares, compared to its average volume of 155,278. Marlin Technology Co. has a 1 year low of $9.70 and a 1 year high of $11.18. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $10.01.

Marlin Technology Corporation is a blank check company. It focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in Hermosa Beach, California.

