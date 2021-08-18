Marcus & Millichap, Inc. (NYSE:MMI) COO John David Parker Sells 2,498 Shares

Marcus & Millichap, Inc. (NYSE:MMI) COO John David Parker sold 2,498 shares of Marcus & Millichap stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total transaction of $99,920.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Shares of NYSE:MMI opened at $39.38 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $1.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.84 and a beta of 0.87. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $38.56. Marcus & Millichap, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $25.75 and a fifty-two week high of $41.51.

Get Marcus & Millichap alerts:

Marcus & Millichap (NYSE:MMI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.38. The firm had revenue of $284.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $216.90 million. Marcus & Millichap had a net margin of 8.68% and a return on equity of 13.69%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 142.7% on a year-over-year basis.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MMI. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Marcus & Millichap during the 4th quarter worth about $13,108,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Marcus & Millichap by 197.8% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 509,672 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $19,810,000 after buying an additional 338,510 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Marcus & Millichap by 402.7% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 385,196 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $12,981,000 after buying an additional 308,563 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Marcus & Millichap by 5.3% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,077,734 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $236,240,000 after buying an additional 307,401 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Marcus & Millichap by 370.1% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 312,598 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $12,151,000 after purchasing an additional 246,099 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 56.01% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently commented on MMI. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Marcus & Millichap from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 8th. TheStreet raised shares of Marcus & Millichap from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th.

About Marcus & Millichap

Marcus & Millichap, Inc engages in the provision of investment real estate brokerage services. It specializes in commercial real estate investment sales, property financing, research, and advisory services. The company was founded by George M. Marcus and William A. Millichap in 1971 and is headquartered in Calabasas, CA.

Featured Article: How much can an individual set aside as a catch-up contribution?

Receive News & Ratings for Marcus & Millichap Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marcus & Millichap and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.