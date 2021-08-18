Marathon Oil Co. (NYSE:MRO) Short Interest Update

Marathon Oil Co. (NYSE:MRO) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 37,410,000 shares, an increase of 23.5% from the July 15th total of 30,280,000 shares. Approximately 4.8% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 17,810,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.1 days.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Marathon Oil from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $12.00 to $15.00 in a report on Friday, June 18th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Marathon Oil from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $14.00 to $18.00 in a report on Thursday, June 10th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Marathon Oil from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, June 21st. Scotiabank upgraded shares of Marathon Oil from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $15.00 to $18.00 in a report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Truist lifted their price objective on shares of Marathon Oil from $15.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Marathon Oil currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $14.60.

MRO traded down $0.08 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $11.41. The company had a trading volume of 374,113 shares, compared to its average volume of 22,451,121. The company has a current ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The company has a market capitalization of $9.00 billion, a PE ratio of -16.49, a PEG ratio of 0.32 and a beta of 3.27. Marathon Oil has a 12-month low of $3.73 and a 12-month high of $14.33. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $12.65.

Marathon Oil (NYSE:MRO) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The oil and gas producer reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $1.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.12 billion. Marathon Oil had a negative net margin of 14.27% and a positive return on equity of 0.21%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 320.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.60) earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Marathon Oil will post 1.05 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 18th will be paid a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.75%. This is a boost from Marathon Oil’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.04. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 17th. Marathon Oil’s payout ratio is presently -13.79%.

In other Marathon Oil news, insider Patrick Wagner sold 31,667 shares of Marathon Oil stock in a transaction on Friday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.72, for a total value of $434,471.24. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 263,959 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,621,517.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.76% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Center for Financial Planning Inc. purchased a new position in Marathon Oil in the first quarter valued at about $25,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Marathon Oil in the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. HWG Holdings LP bought a new stake in shares of Marathon Oil in the first quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Marathon Oil in the first quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Proffitt & Goodson Inc. raised its position in shares of Marathon Oil by 600.0% in the first quarter. Proffitt & Goodson Inc. now owns 3,500 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.06% of the company’s stock.

Marathon Oil Company Profile

Marathon Oil Corp. engages in the exploration, production, and marketing of liquid hydrocarbons and natural gas. It operates through the following two segments: United States (U. S.) and International. The U. S. segment engages in oil and gas exploration, development and production activities in the U.S.

