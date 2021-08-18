Manuel Kadre Purchases 2,105 Shares of Bright Health Group, Inc. (NYSE:BHG) Stock

Bright Health Group, Inc. (NYSE:BHG) Director Manuel Kadre acquired 2,105 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 13th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $8.45 per share, for a total transaction of $17,787.25. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 58,766 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $496,572.70. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Manuel Kadre also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, August 16th, Manuel Kadre purchased 21,234 shares of Bright Health Group stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of $8.74 per share, for a total transaction of $185,585.16.

On Wednesday, August 11th, Manuel Kadre purchased 6,661 shares of Bright Health Group stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of $8.43 per share, for a total transaction of $56,152.23.

On Wednesday, August 4th, Manuel Kadre purchased 50,000 shares of Bright Health Group stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of $8.65 per share, for a total transaction of $432,500.00.

Shares of BHG traded down $0.39 on Tuesday, hitting $9.50. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,281,443 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,807,137. Bright Health Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $7.98 and a fifty-two week high of $17.93.

Bright Health Group (NYSE:BHG) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The company reported ($0.28) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by ($0.12). On average, sell-side analysts expect that Bright Health Group, Inc. will post -0.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Bright Health Group in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in Bright Health Group during the 2nd quarter worth $28,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN acquired a new position in Bright Health Group during the 2nd quarter worth $94,000. Morgan Stanley acquired a new position in Bright Health Group during the 2nd quarter worth $137,000. Finally, GWM Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Bright Health Group during the 2nd quarter worth $191,000. 35.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BHG has been the topic of several research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Bright Health Group in a research note on Monday, July 19th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Bank of America began coverage on Bright Health Group in a research note on Monday, July 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $24.00 price target on the stock. Wolfe Research began coverage on Bright Health Group in a report on Monday, July 19th. They set a “peer perform” rating and a $15.00 price objective on the stock. Piper Sandler began coverage on Bright Health Group in a report on Monday, July 19th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $24.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on Bright Health Group in a report on Monday, July 19th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $22.00 price objective on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Bright Health Group presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $18.29.

About Bright Health Group

Bright Health Group, Inc, an integrated care delivery company, engages in the delivery and financing of health insurance plans in the United States. It operates in two segments, NeueHealth and Bright HealthCare. The company offers individual and family, Medicare, and employers insurance plans. It also operates 28 managed and affiliated risk-bearing primary care clinics.

