MannKind (NASDAQ:MNKD) Downgraded to “Sell” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of MannKind (NASDAQ:MNKD) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report published on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Mannkind Corporation is a biopharmaceutical company focused on the discovery, development and commercialization of therapeutic products for diseases such as diabetes, cancer, inflammatory and autoimmune diseases. The Company’s lead product, the Technosphere Insulin System, consists of the Company’s dry-powder Technosphere formulation of insulin and the Company’s MedTone inhaler through which the powder is inhaled into the deep lung. “

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on MannKind in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. They issued a sector perform rating and a $5.00 target price for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $5.58.

MNKD stock opened at $4.15 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $4.47. MannKind has a 12-month low of $1.56 and a 12-month high of $6.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.04 billion, a P/E ratio of -11.86 and a beta of 1.98.

MannKind (NASDAQ:MNKD) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.01). During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.05) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that MannKind will post -0.22 EPS for the current year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Truvestments Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of MannKind in the second quarter worth about $27,000. Versant Capital Management Inc acquired a new position in shares of MannKind in the first quarter worth about $39,000. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of MannKind in the first quarter worth about $41,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new position in shares of MannKind in the second quarter worth about $63,000. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new position in shares of MannKind in the second quarter worth about $67,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 45.11% of the company’s stock.

MannKind Company Profile

MannKind Corp. operates as a biopharmaceutical company. It focuses on the discovery, development and commercialization of therapeutic products for diseases, such as diabetes and cancer. The company was founded by Alfred E. Mann on February 14, 1991 and is headquartered in Westlake Village, CA.

