MainStay MacKay DefinedTerm Municipal Opportunities Fund (NYSE:MMD) Short Interest Update

MainStay MacKay DefinedTerm Municipal Opportunities Fund (NYSE:MMD) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 29,600 shares, a growth of 60.9% from the July 15th total of 18,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 34,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.9 days.

Shares of MMD stock opened at $23.03 on Wednesday. MainStay MacKay DefinedTerm Municipal Opportunities Fund has a 12-month low of $20.39 and a 12-month high of $24.50. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $22.46.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be paid a $0.085 dividend. This represents a $1.02 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.43%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 14th.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. US Bancorp DE acquired a new position in shares of MainStay MacKay DefinedTerm Municipal Opportunities Fund during the first quarter worth about $65,000. Robbins Farley LLC acquired a new position in MainStay MacKay DefinedTerm Municipal Opportunities Fund during the 1st quarter worth approximately $67,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC acquired a new position in MainStay MacKay DefinedTerm Municipal Opportunities Fund during the 1st quarter worth approximately $72,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new position in shares of MainStay MacKay DefinedTerm Municipal Opportunities Fund during the 4th quarter worth approximately $123,000. Finally, Ibex Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of MainStay MacKay DefinedTerm Municipal Opportunities Fund in the first quarter valued at approximately $225,000.

About MainStay MacKay DefinedTerm Municipal Opportunities Fund

MainStay DefinedTerm Municipal Opportunities Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by New York Life Investment Management LLC. The fund is co-managed by MacKay Shields LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in investment grade municipal bonds which are exempt from regular U.S.

