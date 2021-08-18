Magnite, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGNI) Receives $46.25 Average Price Target from Brokerages

Magnite, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGNI) has earned an average rating of “Buy” from the eleven brokerages that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $46.25.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on MGNI shares. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on shares of Magnite in a research note on Monday, August 9th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $40.00 price objective for the company. Truist raised shares of Magnite from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $37.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, June 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Magnite from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 7th. Susquehanna Bancshares reduced their target price on shares of Magnite from $80.00 to $46.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, Susquehanna reduced their target price on shares of Magnite from $80.00 to $46.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th.

Get Magnite alerts:

Magnite stock traded down $0.99 during trading on Friday, reaching $25.20. The company had a trading volume of 109,777 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,434,736. Magnite has a 12-month low of $5.57 and a 12-month high of $64.39. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $31.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 261.93 and a beta of 2.38. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81.

Magnite (NASDAQ:MGNI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.06. Magnite had a net margin of 6.07% and a return on equity of 4.17%. The company had revenue of $114.54 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $95.00 million. Equities analysts expect that Magnite will post 0.33 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Paul Caine sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.75, for a total value of $491,250.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 157,738 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,165,919.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, General Counsel Aaron Saltz sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.15, for a total transaction of $165,750.00. Following the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 271,315 shares in the company, valued at $8,994,092.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 65,400 shares of company stock worth $2,130,766 over the last ninety days. 4.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of MGNI. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Magnite by 49.5% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,649,321 shares of the company’s stock worth $394,213,000 after acquiring an additional 3,857,934 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Magnite by 8.0% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,674,069 shares of the company’s stock worth $360,927,000 after acquiring an additional 644,039 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Magnite by 639.1% during the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 7,075,585 shares of the company’s stock worth $294,416,000 after acquiring an additional 6,118,242 shares during the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH grew its position in shares of Magnite by 46.0% during the first quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 6,982,548 shares of the company’s stock worth $290,544,000 after acquiring an additional 2,201,574 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC grew its position in shares of Magnite by 69.8% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,543,344 shares of the company’s stock worth $221,427,000 after acquiring an additional 2,690,504 shares during the last quarter. 65.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Magnite

Magnite, Inc provides a technology solution to automate the purchase and sale of digital advertising inventory for buyers and sellers. It features applications and services for digital advertising sellers including websites, mobile applications, and other digital media properties. The company was founded by Frank Addante, Duc Chau, Craig Roah, Julie Mattern and Brian D.

Featured Article: How to calculate compound interest

Receive News & Ratings for Magnite Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Magnite and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.