Magna International Inc. (TSE:MG) Raises Dividend to $0.54 Per Share

Magna International Inc. (TSE:MG) (NYSE:MGA) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, August 6th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Friday, August 20th will be paid a dividend of 0.538 per share on Friday, September 3rd. This represents a $2.15 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.06%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 19th. This is a positive change from Magna International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.53.

Shares of Magna International stock opened at C$104.37 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is C$110.33. Magna International has a 12 month low of C$57.42 and a 12 month high of C$126.00. The company has a market capitalization of C$31.38 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 47.42, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.45.

Get Magna International alerts:

MG has been the subject of several analyst reports. CIBC reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a C$142.00 price objective on shares of Magna International in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Raymond James raised their price objective on Magna International to C$113.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on Magna International from C$97.00 to C$120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 24th. Finally, TD Securities raised their price objective on Magna International to C$137.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 23rd.

Magna International Inc designs, engineers, and manufactures components, assemblies, systems, subsystems, and modules for original equipment manufacturers of vehicles and light trucks worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Body Exteriors & Structures, Power & Vision, Seating Systems, and Complete Vehicles.

Featured Story: Investing in Growth Stocks



Receive News & Ratings for Magna International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Magna International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.