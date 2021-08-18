MAG Silver (TSE:MAG) Rating Reiterated by CIBC

MAG Silver (TSE:MAG) (NYSEAMERICAN:MAG)‘s stock had its “neutral” rating reissued by analysts at CIBC in a report issued on Monday, Stock Target Advisor reports. They currently have a C$33.00 price target on the stock. CIBC’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 45.70% from the stock’s current price.

MAG has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Raymond James restated an “outperform” rating and set a C$28.00 price objective on shares of MAG Silver in a report on Friday, August 6th. National Bankshares lifted their target price on shares of MAG Silver from C$28.25 to C$31.00 in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Finally, National Bank Financial reiterated an “outperform overweight” rating on shares of MAG Silver in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. MAG Silver presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$28.94.

TSE MAG opened at C$22.65 on Monday. MAG Silver has a 52-week low of C$17.88 and a 52-week high of C$31.21. The stock’s 50-day moving average is C$25.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 107.30 and a quick ratio of 105.39. The stock has a market capitalization of C$2.15 billion and a P/E ratio of 404.46.

MAG Silver (TSE:MAG) (NYSEAMERICAN:MAG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 17th. The company reported C($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.01 by C($0.06). On average, research analysts predict that MAG Silver will post 1.2499999 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other MAG Silver news, Director Daniel Thomas Macinnis sold 4,900 shares of MAG Silver stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$29.12, for a total transaction of C$142,688.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 162,588 shares in the company, valued at C$4,734,562.56. Also, Senior Officer Larry Taddei sold 7,059 shares of MAG Silver stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$25.66, for a total transaction of C$181,133.94. Following the sale, the insider now owns 50,854 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$1,304,913.64. Insiders sold 48,959 shares of company stock valued at $1,329,162 over the last 90 days.

MAG Silver Corp. engages in the exploration and development of silver mining properties. It also explores for gold, lead, and zinc deposits. It primarily holds 44% interest in the Juanicipio project located in the Fresnillo District, Zacatecas State, Mexico. The company was incorporated in 2003 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

