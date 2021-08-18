Macy’s (M) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Thursday

Macy’s (NYSE:M) is set to issue its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, August 19th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.13 per share for the quarter. Parties that are interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Macy’s (NYSE:M) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 18th. The company reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.41) by $0.80. Macy’s had a negative net margin of 1.36% and a positive return on equity of 2.78%. The business had revenue of $4.71 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.23 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($2.03) EPS. Macy’s’s revenue was up 56.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect Macy’s to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NYSE M opened at $18.27 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $18.18. Macy’s has a 12-month low of $5.57 and a 12-month high of $22.30. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70. The firm has a market cap of $5.70 billion, a P/E ratio of -21.24, a P/E/G ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 2.07.

In related news, EVP Danielle L. Kirgan sold 70,856 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.97, for a total value of $1,344,138.32. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 58,273 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,105,438.81. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, CEO Jeffrey Gennette sold 77,196 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.97, for a total value of $1,464,408.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 149,735 shares of company stock worth $2,841,310 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.74% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Telsey Advisory Group lifted their price target on shares of Macy’s from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Macy’s from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday. TheStreet raised shares of Macy’s from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of Macy’s from $13.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. Finally, Evercore ISI reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Macy’s in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $18.33.

About Macy’s

Macy's, Inc, an omnichannel retail organization, operates stores, websites, and mobile applications under the Macy's, Bloomingdale's, and bluemercury brands. It sells a range of merchandise, including apparel and accessories for men, women, and kids; cosmetics; home furnishings; and other consumer goods.

