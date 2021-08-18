LSB Industries (NYSE:LXU) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Hold

LSB Industries (NYSE:LXU) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “LSB Industries, Inc., is a diversified holding company involved in manufacturing operations through its subsidiaries. It manufactures and sells chemical products for the agricultural, mining, and industrial markets. The company operates through Chemical Business which manufactures and sells nitrogen based chemical products including high purity and commercial grade anhydrous ammonia, industrial and fertilizer grade ammonium nitrate, urea ammonium nitrate, nitric acids in various concentrations, nitrogen solutions, diesel exhaust fluid and various other products. It’s Engineered Products Business markets a proprietary line of precision metal working machine tools and industrial performance solutions to customers worldwide. The company owns and operates facilities in Cherokee, Alabama, El Dorado, Arkansas and Pryor, Oklahoma, and operates a facility within a global chemical company’s complex in Baytown, TX. LSB’s products are sold through distributors and directly to end customers throughout the United States. “

LXU opened at $8.57 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $6.98. The company has a quick ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.34. The stock has a market cap of $259.68 million, a P/E ratio of -3.32 and a beta of 2.49. LSB Industries has a 1 year low of $1.53 and a 1 year high of $9.24.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in LXU. Dorsey Wright & Associates bought a new stake in shares of LSB Industries during the first quarter valued at about $48,000. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP bought a new position in shares of LSB Industries in the second quarter worth approximately $72,000. 1492 Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of LSB Industries in the first quarter worth approximately $117,000. UBS Group AG increased its position in shares of LSB Industries by 2,688.4% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 27,884 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $143,000 after purchasing an additional 26,884 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP bought a new position in shares of LSB Industries in the second quarter worth approximately $147,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 29.21% of the company’s stock.

LSB Industries Company Profile

LSB Industries, Inc manufactures, markets, and sells chemical products in the United States. It provides nitrogen-based fertilizers, such as ammonia, fertilizer grade ammonium nitrate (HDAN), and urea ammonia nitrate for fertilizer and fertilizer blends for corn and other crops, and NPK fertilizer blends applications.

