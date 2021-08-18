Louisiana-Pacific (NYSE:LPX) Stock Price Up 4.5%

Louisiana-Pacific Co. (NYSE:LPX) rose 4.5% on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $58.78 and last traded at $58.55. Approximately 12,763 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 1,941,570 shares. The stock had previously closed at $56.02.

LPX has been the topic of a number of research reports. TD Securities dropped their price target on shares of Louisiana-Pacific from $70.00 to $67.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of Louisiana-Pacific from $66.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Louisiana-Pacific in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. They set a “sell” rating and a $54.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Louisiana-Pacific from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $57.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Louisiana-Pacific from $70.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $55.78.

The company has a quick ratio of 2.60, a current ratio of 3.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $57.11. The stock has a market cap of $5.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.74 and a beta of 1.85.

Louisiana-Pacific (NYSE:LPX) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The building manufacturing company reported $4.74 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.25 by $0.49. Louisiana-Pacific had a net margin of 31.30% and a return on equity of 91.77%. The business had revenue of $1.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.22 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.29 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 141.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Louisiana-Pacific Co. will post 12.98 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.18 per share. This is a positive change from Louisiana-Pacific’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 9th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.22%. Louisiana-Pacific’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 16.71%.

In related news, Director Stephen E. Macadam purchased 1,850 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 9th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $56.24 per share, with a total value of $104,044.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Alan Haughie purchased 12,470 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 5th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $55.94 per share, with a total value of $697,571.80. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 44,228 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,474,114.32. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC bought a new position in Louisiana-Pacific in the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Eaton Vance Management bought a new position in Louisiana-Pacific in the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new position in Louisiana-Pacific in the second quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Parisi Gray Wealth Management bought a new position in Louisiana-Pacific in the second quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its stake in Louisiana-Pacific by 27.5% in the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 784 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 169 shares during the last quarter. 80.33% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Louisiana-Pacific Company Profile (NYSE:LPX)

Louisiana-Pacific Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets building products primarily for use in new home construction, repair and remodeling, and outdoor structure markets. It operates through four segments: Siding; Oriented Strand Board (OSB); Engineered Wood Products (EWP); and South America.

