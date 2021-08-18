Logan Ridge Finance (NASDAQ:LRFC) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.30 EPS

Logan Ridge Finance (NASDAQ:LRFC) announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by ($0.30), Fidelity Earnings reports. Logan Ridge Finance had a net margin of 79.62% and a negative return on equity of 0.64%.

Shares of Logan Ridge Finance stock traded up $0.68 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $28.36. 31,046 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 22,203. The firm has a market cap of $76.88 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.28 and a beta of 1.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60, a current ratio of 14.72 and a quick ratio of 14.72. Logan Ridge Finance has a twelve month low of $8.40 and a twelve month high of $28.90.

Separately, LADENBURG THALM/SH SH upgraded Logan Ridge Finance from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday.

Capitala Finance Corp. is a Business Development Company specializing in traditional mezzanine, senior subordinated and unitranche debt, first-lien and second-lien loans, equity investments in sponsored and non-sponsored lower and traditional middle market companies. The fund targets companies in the business services, commercial and professional services, manufacturing, consumer goods, textile apparel and luxury goods, leisure goods, household durables, retail, energy, and health-care industries.

