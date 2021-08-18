LiveVox Holding, Inc. (NASDAQ:LVOX) CFO S Gregory Clevenger Buys 8,738 Shares

LiveVox Holding, Inc. (NASDAQ:LVOX) CFO S Gregory Clevenger bought 8,738 shares of LiveVox stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 17th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $6.38 per share, for a total transaction of $55,748.44. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Shares of NASDAQ LVOX traded up $0.11 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $6.51. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,391 shares, compared to its average volume of 538,442. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 0.11 and a quick ratio of 0.11. LiveVox Holding, Inc. has a 12 month low of $5.79 and a 12 month high of $11.43.

LiveVox (NASDAQ:LVOX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported ($1.08) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($1.04). As a group, research analysts predict that LiveVox Holding, Inc. will post -0.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Piper Sandler assumed coverage on LiveVox in a research note on Monday, July 12th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $12.00 price objective on the stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. US Bancorp DE bought a new stake in shares of LiveVox during the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Must Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of LiveVox during the 2nd quarter valued at $92,000. Monashee Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of LiveVox during the 2nd quarter valued at $2,505,000. Jennison Associates LLC purchased a new stake in shares of LiveVox during the 2nd quarter valued at about $8,137,000. Finally, Highbridge Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of LiveVox during the 2nd quarter valued at about $418,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.17% of the company’s stock.

LiveVox Company Profile

LiveVox Holding, Inc develops and provides cloud contact center software for businesses. Its products include Four Clouds, an outbound voice solution that enables to manage regulatory requirements with the option of three manual and one automated outbound dialing system; bundles, including two-way messaging, outbound campaigns and compliance, speech analytics, inbound contact center, and cloud interactive voice response (IVR) solutions; inbound voice solutions, which comprise automatic call distributor, IVR, and wallboards; and blended omnichannel solutions, such as voice, email, SMS, virtual agents, and webchat.

