LivePerson, Inc. (NASDAQ:LPSN) Shares Acquired by Fisher Asset Management LLC

Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of LivePerson, Inc. (NASDAQ:LPSN) by 11.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 115,193 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,641 shares during the quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC’s holdings in LivePerson were worth $7,285,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of LPSN. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of LivePerson by 55.8% during the fourth quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,479 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $465,000 after acquiring an additional 2,679 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund increased its stake in shares of LivePerson by 3.2% during the first quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 25,601 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,350,000 after acquiring an additional 793 shares during the period. KBC Group NV acquired a new position in shares of LivePerson during the first quarter valued at approximately $59,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of LivePerson during the first quarter valued at approximately $2,650,000. Finally, NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. increased its stake in shares of LivePerson by 914.3% during the first quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. now owns 21,300 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,123,000 after acquiring an additional 19,200 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.48% of the company’s stock.

LPSN has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Mizuho lowered their price objective on shares of LivePerson from $90.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on shares of LivePerson from $65.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Friday, May 28th. TheStreet upgraded shares of LivePerson from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price target on shares of LivePerson from $71.00 to $66.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of LivePerson in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $71.00 price target on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $72.54.

LivePerson stock opened at $60.33 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $61.37. LivePerson, Inc. has a 52 week low of $45.28 and a 52 week high of $72.23. The company has a quick ratio of 3.58, a current ratio of 3.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.12. The firm has a market cap of $4.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -43.09 and a beta of 1.13.

About LivePerson

LivePerson, Inc engages in the provision of mobile and online messaging solutions. It operates through the following segments: Business, Consumer, and Corporate. The Business segment enables brands to leverage intelligence engine to connect with consumers through an integrated suite of mobile and online business messaging technologies.

