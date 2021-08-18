Liquity (LQTY) Achieves Market Cap of $52.45 Million

Liquity (CURRENCY:LQTY) traded down 8% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 7:00 AM ET on August 18th. Liquity has a market cap of $52.45 million and approximately $957,783.00 worth of Liquity was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Liquity has traded 20.2% lower against the US dollar. One Liquity coin can now be bought for $6.19 or 0.00013692 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002212 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 8.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.10 or 0.00002440 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 8.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $23.86 or 0.00052768 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 9.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $57.21 or 0.00126517 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 8.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $67.85 or 0.00150062 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 7.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.72 or 0.00003809 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $45,320.90 or 1.00232237 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 10.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 6.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $398.93 or 0.00882287 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

About Liquity

Liquity’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 8,471,197 coins. The Reddit community for Liquity is https://reddit.com/r/Liquity and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Liquity’s official Twitter account is @LiquityProtocol

Liquity Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Liquity directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Liquity should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Liquity using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

