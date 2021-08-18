Linde plc (NYSE:LIN) Shares Sold by Peoples Bank OH

Peoples Bank OH cut its holdings in Linde plc (NYSE:LIN) by 23.5% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 1,710 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 525 shares during the period. Peoples Bank OH’s holdings in Linde were worth $494,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Tortoise Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Linde by 131.6% in the first quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 88 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Linde in the first quarter valued at about $27,000. Brand Asset Management Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Linde in the first quarter valued at about $28,000. Heritage Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of Linde in the first quarter valued at about $28,000. Finally, Sageworth Trust Co purchased a new stake in shares of Linde in the first quarter valued at about $28,000. Institutional investors own 70.50% of the company’s stock.

LIN has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Linde in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of Linde from $345.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Linde from $340.00 to $360.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. upped their price target on shares of Linde from $333.00 to $358.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on shares of Linde from $309.00 to $340.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Linde has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $335.23.

LIN stock traded down $0.57 on Wednesday, hitting $310.95. 52,336 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,867,281. Linde plc has a twelve month low of $214.14 and a twelve month high of $312.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 0.71 and a quick ratio of 0.60. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $294.80. The firm has a market cap of $160.58 billion, a PE ratio of 50.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 0.78.

Linde (NYSE:LIN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 30th. The basic materials company reported $2.70 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.53 by $0.17. Linde had a net margin of 11.37% and a return on equity of 10.54%. The firm had revenue of $7.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.38 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.90 earnings per share. Linde’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Linde plc will post 10.46 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 3rd will be given a $1.06 dividend. This represents a $4.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.36%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 2nd. Linde’s payout ratio is currently 51.52%.

About Linde

Linde Plc engages in the production and distribution of industrial gases. It operates through the following segments: Americas; Europe, Middle East, and Africa (EMEA); Asia and South Pacific (APAC); Engineering; and Other. The America segment operates production facilities in the U.S., Canada, Mexico, and Brazil.

