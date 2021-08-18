Limestone Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:LMST) Short Interest Update

Limestone Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:LMST) saw a large growth in short interest in July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 20,700 shares, a growth of 64.3% from the July 15th total of 12,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 18,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.1 days. Approximately 0.5% of the company’s stock are short sold.

LMST has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Raymond James reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $19.00 price objective on shares of Limestone Bancorp in a report on Monday, July 26th. TheStreet raised Limestone Bancorp from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Limestone Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th.

NASDAQ:LMST opened at $17.00 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $112.25 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.37 and a beta of 0.81. Limestone Bancorp has a 1 year low of $10.18 and a 1 year high of $17.11. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $16.63.

Limestone Bancorp (NASDAQ:LMST) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The company reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $13.05 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.70 million. Limestone Bancorp had a net margin of 21.64% and a return on equity of 10.43%. Equities analysts anticipate that Limestone Bancorp will post 1.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Joseph C. Seiler sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.33, for a total value of $32,660.00. 15.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in Limestone Bancorp by 16.2% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 7,288 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,000 after buying an additional 1,018 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in Limestone Bancorp by 190.1% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 14,937 shares of the company’s stock worth $188,000 after acquiring an additional 9,788 shares during the period. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in Limestone Bancorp during the first quarter worth $32,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its stake in Limestone Bancorp by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 184,451 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,924,000 after purchasing an additional 4,097 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its holdings in Limestone Bancorp by 130.9% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,394 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 1,357 shares during the period. 39.80% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Limestone Bancorp Company Profile

Limestone Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Limestone Bank, Inc that provides a range of commercial and personal banking products and services. The company offers deposit products, including savings, interest checking, and money market accounts, as well as fixed rate certificates with varying maturities.

