Lightspeed POS (TSE:LSPD) Downgraded by JPMorgan Chase & Co. to Underweight

JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Lightspeed POS (TSE:LSPD) from a neutral rating to an underweight rating in a report published on Tuesday morning, Price Targets.com reports.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Cormark reduced their price objective on shares of Lightspeed POS from C$96.00 to C$94.00 and set a na rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 21st. TD Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Lightspeed POS from C$130.00 to C$150.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. National Bankshares lifted their price objective on shares of Lightspeed POS from C$82.74 to C$110.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. ATB Capital boosted their price target on shares of Lightspeed POS from C$150.00 to C$200.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, National Bank Financial boosted their price target on shares of Lightspeed POS to C$150.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of C$123.25.

LSPD opened at C$115.02 on Tuesday. Lightspeed POS has a 1-year low of C$37.51 and a 1-year high of C$122.66. The company has a current ratio of 4.91, a quick ratio of 4.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.87. The company has a market capitalization of C$16.40 billion and a P/E ratio of -68.75. The firm has a fifty day moving average of C$105.31.

Lightspeed POS Inc provides commerce enabling Software as a Service (SaaS) platform for small and midsize businesses, retailers, restaurants, and golf course operators in Canada, the United States, Germany, Australia, and internationally. Its SaaS platform enables customers to engage with consumers, manage operations, accept payments, etc.

