Lightspeed POS (NYSE:LSPD) Downgraded to “Underweight” at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Lightspeed POS (NYSE:LSPD) from a neutral rating to an underweight rating in a research note released on Tuesday morning, Price Targets.com reports. They currently have $122.00 target price on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Lightspeed POS from $98.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. CIBC upped their price target on shares of Lightspeed POS from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. TD Securities upped their price target on shares of Lightspeed POS from $130.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. KeyCorp upped their price target on shares of Lightspeed POS from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Raymond James reduced their price target on shares of Lightspeed POS from $114.00 to $105.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $114.08.

Get Lightspeed POS alerts:

LSPD opened at $91.01 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $84.55. Lightspeed POS has a twelve month low of $28.10 and a twelve month high of $97.97. The company has a market cap of $11.70 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -112.36.

Lightspeed POS (NYSE:LSPD) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 20th. The company reported ($0.18) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.25) by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $82.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $69.33 million. On average, analysts predict that Lightspeed POS will post -0.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Lightspeed POS Company Profile

Lightspeed POS Inc provides commerce enabling Software as a Service (SaaS) platform for small and midsize businesses, retailers, restaurants, and golf course operators in Canada, the United States, Germany, Australia, and internationally. Its SaaS platform enables customers to engage with consumers, manage operations, accept payments, etc.

Featured Article: How to Invest in the Dividend Aristocrat Index

Receive News & Ratings for Lightspeed POS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lightspeed POS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.