LifeMD, Inc. (NASDAQ:LFMD) Insider Corey Deutsch Purchases 12,000 Shares

LifeMD, Inc. (NASDAQ:LFMD) insider Corey Deutsch bought 12,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 18th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $6.82 per share, for a total transaction of $81,840.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

LFMD traded up $0.45 on Wednesday, hitting $7.26. 47,046 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,082,744. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $10.85. LifeMD, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $4.40 and a fifty-two week high of $33.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $193.60 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.37 and a beta of 0.72.

LifeMD (NASDAQ:LFMD) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.51) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.45) by ($0.06). On average, research analysts anticipate that LifeMD, Inc. will post -1.55 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. BTIG Research lowered their target price on shares of LifeMD from $35.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 13th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of LifeMD from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of LFMD. Ophir Asset Management Pty Ltd acquired a new position in LifeMD during the second quarter worth about $11,860,000. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of LifeMD in the first quarter valued at approximately $11,772,000. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of LifeMD in the first quarter valued at approximately $5,616,000. Atom Investors LP acquired a new stake in shares of LifeMD in the first quarter valued at approximately $5,216,000. Finally, Magnus Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of LifeMD in the first quarter valued at approximately $2,515,000. Institutional investors own 17.88% of the company’s stock.

LifeMD Company Profile

LifeMD, Inc is a telehealth company, which engages in offering portfolio of direct-to-patient products and services. It combines virtual medical treatment with prescription medications and over-the-counter products. The firm’s network of licensed physicians offers telemedicine services and direct-to-consumer pharmacy to consumers across the United States.

