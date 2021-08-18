Life Storage (NYSE:LSI) Sets New 1-Year High at $121.61

Life Storage, Inc. (NYSE:LSI) reached a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $121.61 and last traded at $121.12, with a volume of 269 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $120.96.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the company. Raymond James increased their price objective on Life Storage from $89.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Citigroup increased their price objective on Life Storage from $109.00 to $122.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Life Storage from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $133.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, August 13th. KeyCorp increased their price objective on Life Storage from $112.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Finally, Truist Securities increased their price objective on Life Storage from $98.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, June 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $108.81.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 0.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $112.98. The firm has a market cap of $9.44 billion, a PE ratio of 49.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.85 and a beta of 0.35.

Life Storage (NYSE:LSI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.15 by ($0.41). Life Storage had a return on equity of 7.60% and a net margin of 26.92%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Life Storage, Inc. will post 4.82 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 26th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 14th were given a dividend of $0.74 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, July 13th. This represents a $2.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.46%. Life Storage’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 74.56%.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LSI. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Life Storage by 615.6% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 63,199 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $6,147,000 after purchasing an additional 54,368 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in Life Storage by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 749,068 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $89,432,000 after acquiring an additional 4,984 shares in the last quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama lifted its position in shares of Life Storage by 52.6% during the 1st quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 206,625 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $17,759,000 after buying an additional 71,194 shares in the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of Life Storage by 51.4% during the 1st quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 6,408 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $551,000 after buying an additional 2,176 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its position in shares of Life Storage by 48.4% during the 1st quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 423 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 138 shares in the last quarter. 76.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Life Storage (NYSE:LSI)

Life Storage, Inc is a self-administered and self-managed equity REIT that is in the business of acquiring and managing self-storage facilities. Located in Buffalo, New York, the Company operates more than 900 storage facilities in 30 states and in the province of Ontario, Canada. The Company serves both residential and commercial storage customers with storage units rented by month.

