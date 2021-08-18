Lido DAO Token (LDO) Price Reaches $4.26 on Top Exchanges

Lido DAO Token (CURRENCY:LDO) traded up 1% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on August 18th. Lido DAO Token has a market cap of $104.44 million and approximately $150.79 million worth of Lido DAO Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Lido DAO Token has traded down 15.6% against the U.S. dollar. One Lido DAO Token coin can now be purchased for $4.26 or 0.00009297 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002185 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00002508 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $24.84 or 0.00054256 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $59.68 or 0.00130373 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $68.65 or 0.00149953 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.74 or 0.00003798 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $45,765.97 or 0.99973842 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $408.43 or 0.00892204 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $3,089.29 or 0.06748416 BTC.

Lido DAO Token Coin Profile

Lido DAO Token’s genesis date was December 17th, 2020. Lido DAO Token’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 24,539,273 coins. Lido DAO Token’s official Twitter account is @lidofinance

According to CryptoCompare, “Lido is a liquid staking solution for ETH 2.0 backed by industry-leading staking providers. Lido lets users stake their ETH – without locking assets or maintaining infrastructure – whilst participating in on-chain activities, e.g. lending.Lido's goal is to solve the problems associated with initial ETH 2.0 staking – illiquidity, immovability and accessibility – making staked ETH liquid and allowing for participation with any amount of ETH to improve the security of the Ethereum network. “

Lido DAO Token Coin Trading

