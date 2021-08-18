Liberty All-Star Equity Fund (NYSE:USA) Shares Up 3.5%

Liberty All-Star Equity Fund (NYSE:USA)’s stock price shot up 3.5% on Monday . The stock traded as high as $8.78 and last traded at $8.77. 29,397 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 97% from the average session volume of 1,010,446 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.47.

Separately, Stifel Nicolaus downgraded shares of Liberty All-Star Equity Fund to a “sell” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $2.30 to $1.15 in a research report on Tuesday.

Get Liberty All-Star Equity Fund alerts:

The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $8.75.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 23rd will be issued a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.55%. This is a boost from Liberty All-Star Equity Fund’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 22nd.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Connecticut Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Liberty All-Star Equity Fund by 5.4% in the 1st quarter. Connecticut Wealth Management LLC now owns 27,184 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $207,000 after acquiring an additional 1,392 shares during the period. Quad Cities Investment Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Liberty All-Star Equity Fund by 5.0% in the 1st quarter. Quad Cities Investment Group LLC now owns 33,000 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $252,000 after acquiring an additional 1,567 shares during the period. GWM Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Liberty All-Star Equity Fund by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 89,646 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $810,000 after acquiring an additional 1,766 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. increased its holdings in shares of Liberty All-Star Equity Fund by 8.1% in the 1st quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 39,671 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $303,000 after acquiring an additional 2,983 shares during the period. Finally, Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Liberty All-Star Equity Fund by 4.5% in the 2nd quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 79,425 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $718,000 after acquiring an additional 3,409 shares during the period. 11.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Liberty All-Star Equity Fund (NYSE:USA)

Liberty All Star Equity Fund is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by ALPS Advisers, Inc The fund is co-managed by Aristotle Capital Management, LLC, Pzena Investment Management, LLC, Delaware Investments Fund Advisers, Sustainable Growth Advisers, LP, and TCW Investment Management Company.

Featured Article: Using other technical indicators with support levels

Receive News & Ratings for Liberty All-Star Equity Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Liberty All-Star Equity Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.