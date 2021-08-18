Liberty All-Star Equity Fund (NYSE:USA) Shares Up 3.5%

Liberty All-Star Equity Fund (NYSE:USA)’s stock price shot up 3.5% on Monday . The stock traded as high as $8.78 and last traded at $8.77. 29,397 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 97% from the average session volume of 1,010,446 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.47.
Separately, Stifel Nicolaus downgraded shares of Liberty All-Star Equity Fund to a “sell” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $2.30 to $1.15 in a research report on Tuesday.
The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $8.75.
Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Connecticut Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Liberty All-Star Equity Fund by 5.4% in the 1st quarter. Connecticut Wealth Management LLC now owns 27,184 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $207,000 after acquiring an additional 1,392 shares during the period. Quad Cities Investment Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Liberty All-Star Equity Fund by 5.0% in the 1st quarter. Quad Cities Investment Group LLC now owns 33,000 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $252,000 after acquiring an additional 1,567 shares during the period. GWM Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Liberty All-Star Equity Fund by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 89,646 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $810,000 after acquiring an additional 1,766 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. increased its holdings in shares of Liberty All-Star Equity Fund by 8.1% in the 1st quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 39,671 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $303,000 after acquiring an additional 2,983 shares during the period. Finally, Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Liberty All-Star Equity Fund by 4.5% in the 2nd quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 79,425 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $718,000 after acquiring an additional 3,409 shares during the period. 11.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
About Liberty All-Star Equity Fund (NYSE:USA)
Liberty All Star Equity Fund is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by ALPS Advisers, Inc The fund is co-managed by Aristotle Capital Management, LLC, Pzena Investment Management, LLC, Delaware Investments Fund Advisers, Sustainable Growth Advisers, LP, and TCW Investment Management Company.
