Li Auto (NASDAQ:LI) Shares Gap Down to $28.66

Li Auto Inc. (NASDAQ:LI)’s share price gapped down before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $28.66, but opened at $27.70. Li Auto shares last traded at $27.88, with a volume of 72,774 shares traded.

LI has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Li Auto in a report on Thursday, August 12th. They issued a “conviction-buy” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered Li Auto from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. dropped their target price on Li Auto from $45.60 to $43.60 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 1st. Finally, Citigroup dropped their target price on Li Auto from $48.10 to $42.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $39.02.

The firm has a market cap of $25.36 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -175.19. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $30.94. The company has a current ratio of 5.83, a quick ratio of 5.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.

Li Auto (NASDAQ:LI) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 25th. The company reported ($0.20) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.16). The firm had revenue of $3.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.27 billion. Equities analysts forecast that Li Auto Inc. will post -0.17 EPS for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Li Auto by 131.7% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 23,853,665 shares of the company’s stock valued at $833,448,000 after buying an additional 13,560,227 shares in the last quarter. Coatue Management LLC increased its holdings in Li Auto by 766.9% in the first quarter. Coatue Management LLC now owns 12,787,010 shares of the company’s stock valued at $319,675,000 after buying an additional 11,311,998 shares in the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. purchased a new position in Li Auto in the first quarter valued at about $229,404,000. Discovery Value Fund increased its stake in shares of Li Auto by 252.7% during the 1st quarter. Discovery Value Fund now owns 7,374,309 shares of the company’s stock worth $184,358,000 after purchasing an additional 5,283,708 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Li Auto by 141.7% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,368,546 shares of the company’s stock worth $292,397,000 after purchasing an additional 4,906,325 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 12.67% of the company’s stock.

Li Auto Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells smart electric sport utility vehicles (SUVs) in China. It offers Li ONE, a six-seat electric SUV that equipped with a range of extension system and smart vehicle solutions. The company was formerly known as Leading Ideal Inc and changed its name to Li Auto Inc in July 2020.

