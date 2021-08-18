LeMaitre Vascular, Inc. (NASDAQ:LMAT) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $39.58 Million

Equities analysts expect LeMaitre Vascular, Inc. (NASDAQ:LMAT) to announce sales of $39.58 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have provided estimates for LeMaitre Vascular’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $40.15 million and the lowest is $39.30 million. LeMaitre Vascular posted sales of $36.42 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 8.7%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that LeMaitre Vascular will report full-year sales of $156.73 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $156.00 million to $157.53 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $167.21 million, with estimates ranging from $164.10 million to $170.09 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow LeMaitre Vascular.

LeMaitre Vascular (NASDAQ:LMAT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.06. LeMaitre Vascular had a net margin of 19.12% and a return on equity of 16.51%.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Roth Capital upped their price target on shares of LeMaitre Vascular from $55.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Barrington Research lifted their price target on shares of LeMaitre Vascular from $59.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Lake Street Capital increased their price objective on LeMaitre Vascular from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded LeMaitre Vascular from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $62.00.

In other news, insider Trent G. Kamke sold 876 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.01, for a total transaction of $50,816.76. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 13,083 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $758,944.83. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Trent G. Kamke sold 3,308 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.00, for a total value of $181,940.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 12,606 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $693,330. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 11,327 shares of company stock valued at $591,693 over the last three months. 14.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Copeland Capital Management LLC grew its stake in LeMaitre Vascular by 12.6% in the 2nd quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC now owns 920,312 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $56,157,000 after buying an additional 102,957 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC grew its position in LeMaitre Vascular by 33.2% during the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 25,700 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $1,254,000 after buying an additional 6,406 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in LeMaitre Vascular by 32.1% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 149,755 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $7,306,000 after acquiring an additional 36,369 shares during the period. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC increased its stake in LeMaitre Vascular by 7.1% during the first quarter. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC now owns 15,006 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $732,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Finally, Rice Hall James & Associates LLC raised its holdings in LeMaitre Vascular by 8.0% in the 2nd quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC now owns 247,876 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $15,125,000 after acquiring an additional 18,370 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.33% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:LMAT traded down $0.40 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $55.12. 2,587 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 133,356. The company has a quick ratio of 2.11, a current ratio of 4.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $57.65. LeMaitre Vascular has a 1-year low of $28.93 and a 1-year high of $64.50. The company has a market cap of $1.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.94, a PEG ratio of 4.04 and a beta of 1.32.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 9th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 26th will be issued a dividend of $0.11 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 25th. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.80%. LeMaitre Vascular’s dividend payout ratio is 42.31%.

LeMaitre Vascular Company Profile

LeMaitre Vascular, Inc engages in the provision of medical devices and human tissue cryopreservation services. The company focuses on the design, marketing, sales, service, and technical support of medical devices and implants for the treatment of peripheral vascular disease. Its products include balloon catheters, carotid shunts, biologic patches, radiopaque marking tape, anastomotic clips, remote endarterectomy devices, laparoscopic cholecystectomy devices, vascular grafts, and powered phlebectomy.

