Leidos Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LDOS) Position Reduced by RE Advisers Corp

RE Advisers Corp trimmed its stake in Leidos Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LDOS) by 1.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 631,896 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 9,100 shares during the quarter. Leidos accounts for 1.5% of RE Advisers Corp’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest position. RE Advisers Corp’s holdings in Leidos were worth $63,885,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of LDOS. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Leidos by 118.4% in the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 308 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 167 shares in the last quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Leidos in the first quarter worth approximately $39,000. Valley National Advisers Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Leidos in the first quarter worth approximately $39,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Leidos in the first quarter worth approximately $39,000. Finally, Solstein Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Leidos in the first quarter worth approximately $43,000. 65.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Leidos alerts:

LDOS stock traded down $2.17 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $96.67. The stock had a trading volume of 11,062 shares, compared to its average volume of 814,078. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 0.89. Leidos Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $79.15 and a 52 week high of $113.75. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $102.76. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12.

Leidos (NYSE:LDOS) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The aerospace company reported $1.52 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.58 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $3.45 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.38 billion. Leidos had a return on equity of 23.24% and a net margin of 5.54%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.55 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Leidos Holdings, Inc. will post 6.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be given a $0.36 dividend. This is a boost from Leidos’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 14th. Leidos’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 23.33%.

In related news, Director Gary Stephen May sold 500 shares of Leidos stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.55, for a total value of $48,275.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 8,672 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $837,281.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Miriam E. John sold 8,340 shares of Leidos stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.10, for a total value of $884,874.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 20,783 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,205,076.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.57% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several brokerages have commented on LDOS. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Leidos from $105.00 to $109.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, June 11th. Argus increased their price target on Leidos from $100.00 to $118.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on Leidos in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $120.00 price target on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Leidos from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. Finally, Citigroup began coverage on Leidos in a report on Thursday, May 20th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $115.67.

Leidos Company Profile

Leidos Holdings, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of scientific, engineering and information technology services and solutions in the areas of defense, intelligence, civil and health markets. It operates through the following three segments: Defense Solutions, Civil, and Health.

Further Reading: What is a balanced fund?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LDOS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Leidos Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LDOS).

Receive News & Ratings for Leidos Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Leidos and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.