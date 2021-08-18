Legend Financial Advisors Inc. Invests $210,000 in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX)

Legend Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 397 shares of the Internet television network’s stock, valued at approximately $210,000.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in Netflix by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 686,580 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $371,192,000 after acquiring an additional 16,046 shares in the last quarter. UMB Bank N A MO raised its position in Netflix by 4.3% during the first quarter. UMB Bank N A MO now owns 5,043 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $2,630,000 after acquiring an additional 209 shares in the last quarter. Consolidated Capital Management LLC raised its position in Netflix by 3.7% during the first quarter. Consolidated Capital Management LLC now owns 11,224 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $5,855,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Peterson Wealth Management raised its position in Netflix by 146.9% during the first quarter. Peterson Wealth Management now owns 2,452 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $1,279,000 after acquiring an additional 1,459 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Moseley Investment Management Inc. raised its position in Netflix by 4.6% during the first quarter. Moseley Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,394 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $1,249,000 after acquiring an additional 106 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.89% of the company’s stock.

Get Netflix alerts:

NASDAQ NFLX traded up $2.96 on Wednesday, reaching $521.87. 2,498,771 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,134,980. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $518.79. The company has a market cap of $230.98 billion, a PE ratio of 54.34, a P/E/G ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 1.23. Netflix, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $458.60 and a fifty-two week high of $593.29.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) last posted its earnings results on Monday, July 19th. The Internet television network reported $2.97 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.16 by ($0.19). Netflix had a net margin of 15.92% and a return on equity of 36.49%. The business had revenue of $7.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.32 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.59 EPS. Netflix’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Netflix, Inc. will post 10.4 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on NFLX shares. UBS Group lifted their price target on Netflix from $600.00 to $620.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. Truist dropped their price objective on Netflix from $630.00 to $600.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Edward Jones initiated coverage on Netflix in a report on Friday, June 25th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. KGI Securities initiated coverage on Netflix in a report on Tuesday, June 1st. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Finally, Truist Securities dropped their price objective on Netflix from $630.00 to $600.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and twenty-six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $610.23.

In related news, Director Jay C. Hoag sold 939 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $510.16, for a total value of $479,040.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Jay C. Hoag sold 8,960 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $513.41, for a total value of $4,600,153.60. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,498 shares in the company, valued at approximately $769,088.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Netflix Company Profile

Netflix, Inc operates as a streaming entertainment service company. The firm provides subscription service streaming movies and television episodes over the Internet and sending DVDs by mail. It operates through the following segments: Domestic Streaming, International Streaming and Domestic DVD. The Domestic Streaming segment derives revenues from monthly membership fees for services consisting of streaming content to its members in the United States.

Further Reading: Range Trading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NFLX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX).

Receive News & Ratings for Netflix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Netflix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.