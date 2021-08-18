Legend Financial Advisors Inc. Acquires Shares of 7,668 Brunswick Co. (NYSE:BC)

Legend Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Brunswick Co. (NYSE:BC) during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 7,668 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $764,000. Brunswick comprises about 0.5% of Legend Financial Advisors Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest position.
Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Van ECK Associates Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Brunswick in the first quarter worth approximately $44,000. Exane Derivatives acquired a new stake in shares of Brunswick in the first quarter worth approximately $46,000. Blume Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Brunswick in the first quarter worth approximately $48,000. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora acquired a new stake in shares of Brunswick in the first quarter worth approximately $60,000. Finally, Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC boosted its stake in shares of Brunswick by 26.0% in the first quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 1,089 shares of the company’s stock worth $104,000 after acquiring an additional 225 shares during the last quarter. 89.52% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
In related news, VP Brenna Preisser sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.75, for a total value of $102,750.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 0.44% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
NYSE:BC traded down $1.57 on Wednesday, reaching $100.80. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 220,706 shares, compared to its average volume of 653,399. Brunswick Co. has a 12-month low of $56.50 and a 12-month high of $117.62. The company has a current ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.70 and a beta of 1.87. The company has a 50 day moving average of $99.17.
Brunswick (NYSE:BC) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $2.52 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.15 by $0.37. Brunswick had a return on equity of 38.99% and a net margin of 10.81%. Research analysts anticipate that Brunswick Co. will post 8.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 24th will be issued a $0.335 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 23rd. This represents a $1.34 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.33%. Brunswick’s dividend payout ratio is presently 26.43%.
About Brunswick
Brunswick Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets recreation products worldwide. It operates through Propulsion; Parts & Accessories; and Boat segments. The Propulsion segment provides outboard, sterndrive, and inboard engines for independent boat builders and governments through marine dealers and distributors, specialty marine retailers, and marine service centers; and propulsion-related controls, rigging, and propellers to original equipment manufacturers and aftermarket retailers, distributors, and distribution businesses.
See Also: Understanding and Trading Breakout Stocks
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Brunswick Co. (NYSE:BC).
Receive News & Ratings for Brunswick Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brunswick and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.