Legend Financial Advisors Inc. Acquires Shares of 7,668 Brunswick Co. (NYSE:BC)

Legend Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Brunswick Co. (NYSE:BC) during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 7,668 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $764,000. Brunswick comprises about 0.5% of Legend Financial Advisors Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest position.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Van ECK Associates Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Brunswick in the first quarter worth approximately $44,000. Exane Derivatives acquired a new stake in shares of Brunswick in the first quarter worth approximately $46,000. Blume Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Brunswick in the first quarter worth approximately $48,000. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora acquired a new stake in shares of Brunswick in the first quarter worth approximately $60,000. Finally, Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC boosted its stake in shares of Brunswick by 26.0% in the first quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 1,089 shares of the company’s stock worth $104,000 after acquiring an additional 225 shares during the last quarter. 89.52% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, VP Brenna Preisser sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.75, for a total value of $102,750.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 0.44% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on BC. KeyCorp lifted their price target on Brunswick from $99.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Brunswick from $113.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. upgraded Brunswick from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $94.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Monday, April 26th. TheStreet upgraded Brunswick from a “c+” rating to a “b+” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas initiated coverage on Brunswick in a research report on Monday, June 14th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $125.00 price objective on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $117.20.

NYSE:BC traded down $1.57 on Wednesday, reaching $100.80. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 220,706 shares, compared to its average volume of 653,399. Brunswick Co. has a 12-month low of $56.50 and a 12-month high of $117.62. The company has a current ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.70 and a beta of 1.87. The company has a 50 day moving average of $99.17.

Brunswick (NYSE:BC) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $2.52 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.15 by $0.37. Brunswick had a return on equity of 38.99% and a net margin of 10.81%. Research analysts anticipate that Brunswick Co. will post 8.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 24th will be issued a $0.335 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 23rd. This represents a $1.34 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.33%. Brunswick’s dividend payout ratio is presently 26.43%.

About Brunswick

Brunswick Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets recreation products worldwide. It operates through Propulsion; Parts & Accessories; and Boat segments. The Propulsion segment provides outboard, sterndrive, and inboard engines for independent boat builders and governments through marine dealers and distributors, specialty marine retailers, and marine service centers; and propulsion-related controls, rigging, and propellers to original equipment manufacturers and aftermarket retailers, distributors, and distribution businesses.

