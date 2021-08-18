Legacy Financial Strategies LLC Acquires 408 Shares of Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP)

Legacy Financial Strategies LLC grew its holdings in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP) by 5.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,689 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 408 shares during the quarter. Automatic Data Processing accounts for 0.7% of Legacy Financial Strategies LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest holding. Legacy Financial Strategies LLC’s holdings in Automatic Data Processing were worth $1,527,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. NS Partners Ltd raised its stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 0.3% in the second quarter. NS Partners Ltd now owns 139,488 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $27,705,000 after purchasing an additional 405 shares in the last quarter. BTR Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in Automatic Data Processing by 22.6% during the second quarter. BTR Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,431 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,079,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Automatic Data Processing by 9.9% during the second quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,891 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $971,000 after acquiring an additional 441 shares in the last quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp raised its stake in Automatic Data Processing by 1.5% during the second quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 11,724 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,329,000 after acquiring an additional 169 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Automatic Data Processing during the second quarter worth $430,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.62% of the company’s stock.

Automatic Data Processing stock traded down $6.33 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $208.47. The stock had a trading volume of 2,887,529 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,777,666. The company’s fifty day moving average is $204.47. Automatic Data Processing, Inc. has a 1-year low of $127.31 and a 1-year high of $217.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $88.20 billion, a PE ratio of 35.39, a P/E/G ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53.

Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The business services provider reported $1.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $3.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.67 billion. Automatic Data Processing had a return on equity of 44.73% and a net margin of 17.32%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.14 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Automatic Data Processing, Inc. will post 6.64 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 10th will be given a dividend of $0.93 per share. This represents a $3.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 9th. Automatic Data Processing’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 61.79%.

In other news, VP Alexander Quevedo sold 950 shares of Automatic Data Processing stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $209.25, for a total transaction of $198,787.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, VP Deborah L. Dyson sold 2,428 shares of Automatic Data Processing stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $202.00, for a total value of $490,456.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 26,614 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,376,028. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 7,961 shares of company stock worth $1,605,844 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on ADP shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Automatic Data Processing from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $224.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on Automatic Data Processing from $192.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on Automatic Data Processing from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. raised their target price on Automatic Data Processing from $190.00 to $212.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on Automatic Data Processing from $212.00 to $227.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $196.79.

Automatic Data Processing, Inc engages in the provision of business outsourcing solutions specializes in cloud-based human capital management. It operates through the following business segments: Employer Services; and Professional Employer Organization Services; and Other. The Employer Services segment provides clients ranging from single-employee small businesses to large enterprises with tens of thousands of employees around the world, offering a range of human resources outsourcing and technology-based human capital management solutions, including strategic, cloud-based platforms.

