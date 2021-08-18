Lazard Growth Acquisition Corp. I (NASDAQ:LGAC) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $9.65

Lazard Growth Acquisition Corp. I (NASDAQ:LGAC)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $9.65 and last traded at $9.65, with a volume of 3 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $9.70.

The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $9.75.

Get Lazard Growth Acquisition Corp. I alerts:

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. EJF Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lazard Growth Acquisition Corp. I during the 2nd quarter valued at about $98,000. OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Lazard Growth Acquisition Corp. I in the second quarter worth approximately $147,000. Levin Capital Strategies L.P. purchased a new stake in Lazard Growth Acquisition Corp. I in the second quarter valued at approximately $244,000. Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Lazard Growth Acquisition Corp. I during the second quarter worth approximately $256,000. Finally, Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Lazard Growth Acquisition Corp. I during the 2nd quarter valued at $340,000. 0.30% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Lazard Growth Acquisition Corp. I does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

Featured Story: Commodities

Receive News & Ratings for Lazard Growth Acquisition Corp. I Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lazard Growth Acquisition Corp. I and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.