Lawrence Steinman Sells 450 Shares of BioAtla, Inc. (NASDAQ:BCAB) Stock

BioAtla, Inc. (NASDAQ:BCAB) Director Lawrence Steinman sold 450 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.60, for a total value of $18,270.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Lawrence Steinman also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, July 15th, Lawrence Steinman sold 450 shares of BioAtla stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.29, for a total value of $17,230.50.

BioAtla stock traded down $0.96 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $40.69. 152,650 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 230,357. BioAtla, Inc. has a 1-year low of $27.15 and a 1-year high of $76.63. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $41.33.

BioAtla (NASDAQ:BCAB) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.90) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.56) by ($0.34). Equities research analysts forecast that BioAtla, Inc. will post -1.98 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on BioAtla from $45.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Zacks Investment Research lowered BioAtla from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Roth Capital initiated coverage on BioAtla in a report on Monday, June 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $75.00 price objective for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $65.20.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. FMR LLC increased its position in BioAtla by 16.4% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,746,949 shares of the company’s stock worth $201,175,000 after buying an additional 669,358 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of BioAtla by 12.9% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,091,777 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,270,000 after purchasing an additional 124,406 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of BioAtla by 4.4% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,047,912 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,410,000 after purchasing an additional 43,841 shares during the last quarter. Perceptive Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BioAtla in the second quarter valued at about $29,052,000. Finally, State Street Corp grew its position in shares of BioAtla by 280.7% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 647,469 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,440,000 after purchasing an additional 477,387 shares during the last quarter. 52.25% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About BioAtla

BioAtla, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops specific and selective antibody-based therapeutics for the treatment of various cancers. Its lead product candidate is BA3011, a conditionally active biologic (CAB) antibody-drug conjugate (ADC) for soft tissue and bone sarcoma tumors, non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC), and other tumor types.

