Larsen & Toubro (OTCMKTS:LTOUF) Shares Down 3.2%

Larsen & Toubro Limited (OTCMKTS:LTOUF) shares were down 3.2% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $21.75 and last traded at $21.75. Approximately 2,000 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 18% from the average daily volume of 1,689 shares. The stock had previously closed at $22.48.

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $20.83.

About Larsen & Toubro (OTCMKTS:LTOUF)

Larsen & Toubro Ltd. is an investment holding company, which engages in technology, engineering, construction, manufacturing, and financial activities. It operates through the following business segments: Infrastructure; Power; Defence Engineering; Heavy Engineering; Hydrocarbon; Information Technology and Technology Services; Financial Services; Developmental Projects; and Others.

