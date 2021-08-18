Landstar System (NASDAQ:LSTR) Issues Q3 2021 Earnings Guidance

Landstar System (NASDAQ:LSTR) updated its third quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $2.450-$2.550 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $2.280. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.68 billion-$1.72 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.56 billion.Landstar System also updated its Q3 guidance to $2.45-2.55 EPS.

Shares of LSTR stock traded up $0.45 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $158.95. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,563 shares, compared to its average volume of 287,733. The company has a current ratio of 1.71, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $157.32. Landstar System has a twelve month low of $120.92 and a twelve month high of $182.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.08 billion, a PE ratio of 20.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 0.99.

Landstar System (NASDAQ:LSTR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 20th. The transportation company reported $2.40 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.34 by $0.06. Landstar System had a return on equity of 41.25% and a net margin of 5.66%. The business had revenue of $1.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.52 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.63 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 90.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Landstar System will post 9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 27th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 6th. This is a positive change from Landstar System’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. Landstar System’s dividend payout ratio is currently 15.88%.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of Landstar System from $134.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Truist Securities cut their target price on Landstar System from $175.00 to $165.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th. Oppenheimer reissued a hold rating on shares of Landstar System in a research report on Tuesday, June 1st. Truist reduced their price target on shares of Landstar System from $165.00 to $155.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Landstar System from $113.00 to $119.00 and gave the stock an underweight rating in a research report on Monday, July 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and thirteen have issued a hold rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $151.62.

Landstar System, Inc engages in the provision of transportation management solutions. It operates through the following segments: Transportation Logistics and Insurance. The Transportation Logistics segment offers transportation services including truckload and less-than-truckload transportation, rail intermodal, air and ocean cargo, project cargo, and customs brokerage.

