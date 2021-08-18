Landstar System (NASDAQ:LSTR) Issues Q3 2021 Earnings Guidance

Landstar System (NASDAQ:LSTR) updated its third quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $2.450-$2.550 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $2.280. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.68 billion-$1.72 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.56 billion.Landstar System also updated its Q3 guidance to $2.45-2.55 EPS.
Shares of LSTR stock traded up $0.45 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $158.95. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,563 shares, compared to its average volume of 287,733. The company has a current ratio of 1.71, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $157.32. Landstar System has a twelve month low of $120.92 and a twelve month high of $182.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.08 billion, a PE ratio of 20.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 0.99.
Landstar System (NASDAQ:LSTR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 20th. The transportation company reported $2.40 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.34 by $0.06. Landstar System had a return on equity of 41.25% and a net margin of 5.66%. The business had revenue of $1.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.52 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.63 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 90.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Landstar System will post 9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of Landstar System from $134.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Truist Securities cut their target price on Landstar System from $175.00 to $165.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th. Oppenheimer reissued a hold rating on shares of Landstar System in a research report on Tuesday, June 1st. Truist reduced their price target on shares of Landstar System from $165.00 to $155.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Landstar System from $113.00 to $119.00 and gave the stock an underweight rating in a research report on Monday, July 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and thirteen have issued a hold rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $151.62.
About Landstar System
Landstar System, Inc engages in the provision of transportation management solutions. It operates through the following segments: Transportation Logistics and Insurance. The Transportation Logistics segment offers transportation services including truckload and less-than-truckload transportation, rail intermodal, air and ocean cargo, project cargo, and customs brokerage.
